Knight Hawks Re-Sign IFL MVP Ja'Rome Johnson to Contract for 2025 Season

October 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today that the team has re-signed quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson to a contract for the 2025 season.

Johnson was named the 2024 IFL Most Valuable Player, and was the first Knight Hawk in franchise history to receive the honor. He was named the IFL Offensive Player of the Week a franchise-record four times during the 2024 season, earning recognition for Week 2, Week 5, Week 18, and Week 19. He was also named to the All-IFL Second Team offense.

"We're thrilled to have Ja'Rome back on the Knight Hawks roster for the second consecutive season," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis. "He's a proven leader in the locker room and on the field, and we can't wait to see what he accomplishes with the team in 2025."

In 15 appearances with the Knight Hawks in 2024, Johnson led the IFL with 37 rushing touchdowns and finished second overall with 843 rushing yards. Johnson was fourth in the IFL with 43 passing touchdowns and ranked fifth with 1,985 passing yards.

Johnson established new single-season franchise records for passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, and rushing yards. He was responsible for seven or more touchdowns in a game, rushing and passing combined, on six different occasions.

The Knight Hawks finished the 2024 campaign with a record of 11-5 and the first playoff appearance in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.