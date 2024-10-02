Panthers Sign Rookie Offensive Lineman Antonio Derry

October 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







After capping his college career by being named First Team All-Northeast Conference for the second straight year at Merrimack College, versatile offensive lineman Antonio Derry has signed with the Bay Area Panthers.

"Antonio is an athletic offensive lineman with great agility who plays with a mean streak," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has a well-built frame and true center/guard flexibility."

As a college player, Derry manned all five positions on the offensive line, and he feels that experience will pay dividends at the next level.

"That helped me understand what everyone else is doing out there and see the bigger picture," said Derry. "When I understood what everyone was doing, it just slowed the game down for me. It's been a blessing for me."

Derry began his college career at Stetson University in the Pioneer Football League. He made an immediate impact with the Hatters and earned First Team All-PFL honors in his first two college seasons. The success at Stetson lit a fire under Derry, motivating him to seek a challenge at a higher level.

Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts, provided that challenge. Derry developed his game against high-level competition in a winning environment. The Warriors reached their conference title game in Derry's two years, while he earned First Team All-NEC honors twice.

"I put two good seasons of football together in that program, and they gave me a lot. They provided experiences I couldn't have asked for, and I wanted to give them everything I had in return. I love Merrimack," said Derry.

At his pro day at Holy Cross, Derry suffered a sprained foot while running the 40-yard dash. The setback derailed his chance to work on individual drills and showcase his technique. A month later, he was able to secure a workout with the Canadian Football League before eventually getting a call from Panthers Assistant Head Coach Les Moss.

"I want to show people that no matter what level I'm playing at, I'm going to dominate," said Derry. "Plus, having people around me who also have that same hunger is going to help me get better."

As for NFL role models, Derry admires Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys for his ability to play all five positions and former Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen for his passionate play.

"You can tell he (Jensen) is a good guy but once the equipment goes on, you see a different side of him. I'm the same way on the field," said Derry.

A relentless worker, the 295-pound Derry is a regular presence in the weight room, looking to add a couple more pounds of muscle before training camp to help the Panthers in their pursuit of a championship.

"That would mean a lot to me. We could play Connect 4, tic-tac-toe, chess, or rock-paper-scissors; I'm trying to win," said Derry. "I was able to win a couple of championships in high school and played for a couple of championships in college. I'm all about winning, and that's what makes the Bay Area the perfect place for me."

