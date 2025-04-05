Miracle Young Woman, Audrey Rose, to Perform National Anthem During All Abilities Night

April 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Audrey Rose, an 18-year-old young woman whose journey has been nothing short of miraculous, will sing the National Anthem during the Bay Area Panthers' next home game, Sunday, April 6th.

The themed night, titled Field of Dreams: All Abilities Night, is dedicated to diversity and inclusion celebrating those who live with all varying types of mental and physical disabilities.

Born with Bilateral Anophthalmia (absence of eyeballs) and severe heart diseases, doctors initially gave Audrey Rose little chance of surviving. However, she continues to defy all odds - even surviving three open heart surgeries - and emerges as a symbol of resilience and strength.

Now, a senior at Prospect High School in Saratoga, Audrey pursues her passion for music. She sings in the university choir, further demonstrating her dedication to overcoming challenges and following her dreams. Audrey's story remains a powerful reminder that with determination and support, anything is possible, and she continues to inspire those around her with her courage and talent.

Tickets for Field of Dreams: All Ability Night with the Bay Area Panthers are still available.

