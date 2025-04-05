Rattlers Hunt for Eighth Straight Win against the Blizzard

Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are gearing up for their first road game of the 2025 season as they travel to Green Bay, WI, to face the Blizzard this Sunday, April 6th.

The Rattlers enter the matchup with confidence and momentum, fresh off of a commanding 56-28 victory over the Tucson Sugar Skulls last weekend.

Continuing Their Reign of Dominance

Since 2017, the Rattlers have faced off against the Green Bay Blizzard in seven matchups, winning every game. This will be the first time since 2021 that the Rattlers will face the Green Bay Blizzard again. Their last meeting was in June 2021, when Arizona won 41-34.

The Rattlers' week two win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls showcased a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball. Standout moments included Ethan Caselberry's early pick-six, giving Arizona a 7-0 lead just minutes into the game. The offense continued to dominate, with Dalton Sneed delivering multiple touchdown passes, including strikes to Harrington, Yo'Heinz Tyler, and Isaiah Huston.

Rising Stars and Veteran Leaders

With standout performances like DB, Ethan Caselberry, and WR, Yo'Heinz Tyler, as well as veteran leadership from Dalton Sneed and Isaiah Miles, the Rattlers have proven they possess both fresh talent and seasoned experience.

