Game Preview: Arizona Rattlers at Green Bay Blizzard: April 6

April 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (1-1) host the Arizona Rattlers (1-0) this Sunday, April 6th. Kickoff at the Resch Center is slated for 3:05 PM CST.

Green Bay comes into this week's matchup off their first win of the young season over the Iowa Barnstormers. The game was a hard-fought battle, with both teams battling until the final whistle. A four-touchdown performance by quarterback Max Meylor and five touchdowns from running back Kymani Clarke was too much for Iowa to overcome, as the Blizzard took their home opener 52-47.

Arizona cruises into the matchup, coming off a win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls. The Rattlers were dominant, striking first and never relinquishing the lead. Arizona came away with a convincing 56-28 victory.

The Blizzard face the Rattlers for the eighth time in their history but are still looking for their first win. These teams have not met since a week six matchup back in 2021 when Arizona made the trip to Green Bay a victorious one, winning a close battle 41-34.

If Arizona wants to come away with their second win of the season, they first need to figure out what few teams have in the past- how to stop Max Meylor. The Blizzard QB, yet again, had a multiple-touchdown performance, including two rushing scores a week ago. Kymani "Kimo" Clarke also needs to be contained after his monster five-touchdown game against the Iowa Barnstormers. Stopping these two offensive threats will give the Rattlers their best shot of leaving Green Bay with their eighth straight win over the Blizzard. On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona needs to watch out for defensive lineman Akeem "Meatball" Smith. Smith put on a dominant show against Iowa which earned him Rock Solid Fencing De-Fence-Ive Player of the Game.

If Green Bay wants to protect their house and get their first win over the Rattlers, they must first minimize quarterback Dalton Sneed's impact on the game. Sneed is a back-to-back IFL National Champion, having won with the Rattlers last season and the Bay Area Panthers, including the National Championship MVP in 2023. Along with Sneed, the Rattlers have a packed but talented QB room. Their "backup" QB Drew Powell is a three-time IFL MVP (2018, 2021, 2022) and won the IFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 with Arizona. Also in their QB room is Larry "Tripp" Harrington, who played QB in college and some in the IFL but is utilized as a receiver and had a touchdown reception against the Tuscon Sugar Skulls last week. Neutralizing the Rattler quarterbacks will be a top priority for the Blizzard.

Sunday is Faith and Family Night! Tenth Avenue North will be headlining our FIRST-ever Faith and Family Halftime Show. Tenth Avenue North started in 2000 and has sold nearly two million albums, won multiple Dove Awards, a Platinum, and multiple Gold-certified singles. They are currently embarking on their "The Invited" tour. Along with an amazing halftime show, be on the lookout for a $5 hot dog and soda combo, a deal the whole family will enjoy! Sunday will be a night filled with Faith, Family, Fun, and Football!

