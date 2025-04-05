Blizzard Back in the Community

April 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







This week was a busy one for the Green Bay Blizzard. Players, staff, and yetis alike went about their regular duties while also making a point to get into the community.

Blizzard players went to ten different schools this week, that is two visits per work day! In addition, they hosted Bowling With The Blizz with our friends at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley and attended the Strengthening Families Expo hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay. Accompanying the players at that Expo were yetis Blizz and Bling. They had some fun while their cousin Bruiser was at an event with TDS Fiber! That means the Green Bay Blizzard appeared 13 times this week, with a game happening tomorrow!

The Green Bay Blizzard organization wanted to thank each of the schools and organizations who invited us out for a great visit and fun! Thank you, Sunnyside Elementary, Meadowbrook Elementary, Beaumont Elementary, Green Bay Trinity Lutheran, Valley View Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Baird Elementary, St. Edward, Pioneer Elementary, John Dewey Academy of Learning, Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, and TDS Fiber. Each visit was unique and fun, and they gave us new insight into the Green Bay community.

We cannot help but be excited for another great game at the Resch Center tomorrow (4/6)! Our players and yetis are looking forward to seeing another packed house when we take on the defending champion Arizona Rattlers. Go Blizz!

