2025 Pirates Building a Dream Team on & off the Field

April 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - As the Massachusetts Pirates continue to transition into a new season, the on-field team is not the only part of the organization bringing in new talent.

The Pirates front office has brought in several new interns in preparation for the 2025 IFL season, searching for candidates who can provide a diverse set of skills to contribute to multiple departments.

One of the new interns, Derek Johnson, has enjoyed his time in the organization thus far. He credits Pirates Vice President Tia McDaniel and Director of Marketing & Media Content Adrian Figueroa for new opportunities. Johnson is a junior marketing & finance major at UMass Lowell, working in several areas with the Pirates.

"It's a very welcoming place," said Johnson. "From the owner to the people who work in the office. [They] have shown me nothing but kindness and have only wanted the best for me. Tia and Adrian have not only pushed me to be better but have also given me the confidence to do the things that I do... It's important to be told that your ideas matter and that you're valued and have the potential to do anything."

Derek is thankful for the opportunities the Pirates have provided him with. He notes the first game of the season as his most crucial experience yet, being able to witness all game-day operations and learn how the day progresses in the building.

"The week before gameday you [work closely] with the team and figure out what needs to be done," said Johnson. "The day of the game itself has just given me an insight of what goes on. Once you get that first game under your belt, you're looking forward to every single home game after that. Working my first game has been the most helpful thing for me."

Searching for work in an industry where it's tough to come by opportunities, Johnson joined the Pirates front office to pursue his passion in sports.

"I am a huge football fan. I am really into places of origin, so for me, I love that I'm from the Massachusetts area. I want to continue to give it that kind of "Title Town" name for itself and continue to work in the community that I came from... Overall, it's been a very great experience, and I've loved it so far."

Johnson added that the organization welcomed him with open arms, helping him get his foot in the door in the sports industry.

As the Pirates build their organization on and off the field, interns like Johnson reflect the organization's commitment to building a winning culture behind the scenes, helping develop young professionals to prepare them for a future in the sports industry.

The 2021 United Bowl Champions; Massachusetts Pirates are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and play their home games at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. For 2025 ticket information for the Massachusetts Pirates please call (508) 452-MASS (6277), email contact@masspiratesfootball.com or visit http://www.masspiratesfootball.com. Follow the Pirates on Facebook via Facebook.com/MAPirates, Instagram @mass.pirates, and X @mass_pirates.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.