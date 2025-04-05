Pirates Sign Kicker Josh Gable

April 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed kicker Josh Gable.

This marks the fifth season that kicker Josh Gable will be with Massachusetts. The former European Soccer standout from Kearney, NE, holds several career scoring records for Pirates kickers. Gable is the team's All-Time leader for points by a kicker with 244, made extra points with 139, and made field goals with 29. He is also the leader in field goals attempted with 61 and PAT attempts with 171. In his Pirates career, he has appeared in 34 regular-season games and has a 47.5 field goal percentage. He has connected on 81.2 % of his extra points.

Last season in eight games, Gable made 26 of 35 extra point tries and made three of eleven field goals.

In 2023, Gable appeared in 13 regular-season games and was 64 of 72 on PATs and made seven of 15 field goal attempts. He also set three Pirates single-game records. In a 63-49 victory over Quad City, Gable made a team record nine extra points. On June 3, in a 72-58 win over Frisco, Gable set team marks for points by a kicker in a game with 16 and for "Deuces" in a game with five. He also kicked in the Pirates' playoff game against Sioux Falls, accounting for nine points.

The 5'10", 175 lb. kicker appeared in seven games in each of his first two years with the organization. In 2021 he was a member of the Pirates Indoor Football League Championship team. During the 2022 season, Gable also spent time with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

Before coming to the Pirates, Gable played soccer in Italy and Belgium. In 2019, he had a two-day stint on the practice squad with the New England Patriots. That season, he also played in the Spring League and with Tucson in the IFL. Gable, who did not play football in college, also played in the IFL with Nebraska and won a United Bowl title in 2018 with the Iowa Barnstormers.

