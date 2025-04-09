Panthers Announce New In-Game Host and Emcee

April 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added a fresh face to their game day entertainment lineup by welcoming Anthony Scott Knox as the Bay Area Panthers' new in-game host and emcee.

Recognized as both a voice and personality of Stanford Athletics, Knox has worked for the University since 2019 as a dedicated public address announcer, emcee, and reporter for several sports, including men's and women's basketball.

Holding a degree in Exercise and Sport Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Knox has brought his love and passion for sports to athletic arenas, engaging with fans from all demographics.

His expertise in fan engagement, effective communication, and improvisation enables him to create lively and unforgettable experiences for sports enthusiasts.

Outside of his professional life, Anthony maintains an active lifestyle through exercise and fitness with his family and friends, tends to his garden in the summer, and frequents the Tahoe area for snowboarding during the winter season.

Knox is thrilled to reveal his new role as in-game host and emcee for the Bay Area Panthers, where he'll be spearheading fan engagement and activities with high energy.

Catch Anthony Scott Knox inside the SAP Center at each of the Panthers' home games this season.

