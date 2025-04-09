IFL Announces Week 3 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week Three of the 2025 IFL season. Dalton Sneed (AZ) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Alan Arslanian (QC) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Andrew Mevis (GB) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Dalton Sneed, QB, Arizona Rattlers

Sneed put on a show in Week 3, leading Arizona to a thrilling last-second victory and extending their undefeated streak. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 269 yards and six touchdowns, displaying sharp decision-making, precision under pressure, and veteran poise. His performance was key to the Rattlers' clutch comeback and their continued dominance this season.

Alan Arslanian, LB, Quad City Steamwheelers

Arslanian was a defensive standout in Quad City's hard-fought road win. He racked up eight tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and two pass breakups. Arslanian's impact was felt all over the field, as he shut down run lanes, disrupted the passing game, and came through in crucial moments to help seal the win.

Andrew Mevis, K, Green Bay Blizzard

Mevis came through in the clutch for Green Bay, contributing a total of 19 points on special teams. He went 6-for-7 on extra point attempts, nailed all three of his field goal tries, and connected on two deuces. His consistency and leg strength played a pivotal role in Green Bay's scoring efforts and further solidified his status as one of the IFL's top kickers.

The 2025 IFL season continues Friday night, kicking off Week Four in Green Bay. Catch all of the Week Four action live on the IFL Network.

