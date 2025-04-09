Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Tramond Lofton

April 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Tramond Lofton for the 2025 season.

Tramond Lofton (6-3, 280) is bolstering the Green Bay Blizzard defense. The defensive end has multiple years of indoor football experience, and in that time he has amassed an impressive resume. The 2025 season will be the veteran's first in Green Bay.

In 2023, Lofton played for the Northern Arizona Wranglers. He led the league in tackles for loss that year with 24.5. The next closest player had six fewer tackles for loss. In addition, the defensive force led the IFL in sacks with eight. He helped lead the Northern Arizona Wranglers to the playoffs. For Lofton's incredible efforts on the defensive side of the ball, the IFL named him Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He was also named All-IFL First Team that season.

Following his Defensive Player of the Year season, Lofton returned to the Northern Arizona Wranglers. He had another incredible year. He recorded 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and led the Wranglers with seven-and-a-half sacks. He tied-second for most sacks in the league with former Blizzard DL Scean Mustin. The only player with more sacks than the two of them was Blizzard defensive lineman Rafiq Abdul-Wahid (currently listed on Green Bay Blizzard IR). Although the Wranglers did not make the playoffs, Lofton was recognized for his outstanding play and was selected as First Team All-IFL Defense.

Fans may be able to catch Lofton's first appearance in Green Bay this Friday when the Blizzard take on the Tulsa Oilers. Kids Night is leveling up with a video game twist! Pregame arcade, Blizzard football, and a post-game laser show will all happen this Friday.

