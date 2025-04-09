First Ever Coach Roberson Show Recap

Last night was the premiere of the Coach Roberson Show on The Fan WDUZ and live at the Green Bay Distillery presented by The Fan WDUZ, Green Bay Distillery, and Wonder Sign!

Fans, Coaches, players, and staff met at the Green Bay Distillery to hear the first-ever Coach Roberson Show of 2025. Coaches Picotte, Tate, and Merling were in attendance, along with players Andrew Carter, Max Meylor, and Jake Parks. Rookie from The Fan hosted the show alongside Green Bay Blizzard Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson, but there were still some surprise guests on the show.

Coach Roberson assured everyone that the team is getting better every day, and he would like to thank the fans for coming out with over 6,000 fans in both home games so far this season. The longtime Blizzard Coach said the energy is truly special in those moments, and it helps the team.

Rookie and Coach Roberson started talking about the first few games of the season. Although all the games did not go Green Bay's way, the team looks good. It was a tough stretch to start out the season against two rival teams the Quad City Steamwheelers and Iowa Barnstormers followed by the defending IFL Champion Arizona Rattlers. Each game was a tight battle. The message to the team right now is to continue building on the great start by the offense and make sure the defense does not hang their hats on the success they had in the 2024 season.

Next, quarterback Max Meylor was invited onto the show. Rookie asked about his background, where he played before the Blizzard, and how the recruiting process to come to Green Bay went. Meylor gave a great recollection of his career to this point, including basketball and football, and how he had to adjust to the indoor game.

Afterward, offensive linemen Andrew Carter and Jake Parks were invited on. They echoed some of the sentiments that Meylor did. The speed of the game provides a learning curve for new players. When asked about recruiting, the lineman shared similar answers about how the organization, the attitude, and culture were all compelling reasons to join the team.

During the final minutes of the show, Coach Roberson returned to the microphone and gave a few parting words including thanking everyone for listening on The Fan and for coming to see the show live at the Green Bay Distillery. One fan in attendance was also selected to win a Blizzard football signed by the current roster! Look out for more surprises like that in the future.

This is only a fraction of the topics that Rookie covered with Coach Roberson and the Blizzard players. Who knows what they will cover at the next show? Remember this is only the first of four shows. Fans still have the chance to come out to three more shows. Those dates will be announced as soon as possible! The Green Bay Blizzard have one more home game before a bye week and a few weeks on the road. Come out to the game and experience the Blizzard with our always-exciting Kids Night with a new video game twist. And stick around after the game for our indoor laser show, followed by the 5th Quarter to meet all the players and coaches and get pictures and autographs.

