Tate Returns to Barnstormers

October 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed defensive lineman Tyler Tate to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Tate (6-4, 255, Millersville University) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his second season with the team. Last season, Tate appeared in 16 games with the Barnstormers where he collected 54.5 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Tate made his mark in Des Moines by embracing the city with his community involvement.

Collegiately, Tate began his career at Wesley College before transferring to Millersville University. In three seasons with the Marauders, Tate proved to be a standout appearing in 32 games where he collected 176 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a long list of accolades.

Tate's career highlights include serving as team captain for two consecutive seasons, being the first Millersville defensive lineman named ALL-PSAC East First Team twice since 1994, a Harlan Trophy nomination, and a Gene Upshaw Award nomination. Following his successful collegiate career, Tate caught the attention of the NFL earning an invitation to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie mini-camp.

"Tyler was in the top group of players we absolutely needed to have return in 2025," said Head Coach Dave Mogensen. "He proved to be a difference maker in his first season, earning some media awards and being a difference maker in numerous games. He had a lot of suitors in IFL Free Agency and had some conversations with CFL and UFL teams, but he felt that he could be a key piece in turning around our record in 2025. Tyler believes in our system and operation and chose to return, I couldn't be happier to have him back in 2025 and expect him to be among the league's best defensive linemen from the jump."

Tate will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 2, 2024

Tate Returns to Barnstormers - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.