Six-Year Agreement Signed Between Albany FireWolves and MVP Arena

October 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the signing of a six-year agreement, an initial three-years followed by a three-year extension, for the FireWolves to continue to play their home games at MVP Arena.

The FireWolves have played all their home games at MVP Arena in downtown Albany since relocating to the Capital Region in 2021. This six-year agreement solidifies the FireWolves' commitment to Albany and to providing the best professional sports experience for the community.

"We are excited to continue to call Albany and the MVP Arena our home and are hopeful we can bring an NLL Championship to the Capital Region," said Oliver Marti, CEO and an Owner of the Albany FireWolves. "There is much communication and coordination needed to put together a great experience for our fans and Bob Belber and his team at the MVP Arena have been tremendous partners. We have also worked with Albany County, led by Dan McCoy, who has been a strong supporter of our organization since arriving in Albany three years ago."

The support of MVP Arena and Albany County has been crucial to the success of the FireWolves as they grow their footprint in the Capital Region year over year. The FireWolves are committed to competing for a championship on the turf and being champions of the Albany community off it.

"MVP Arena is thrilled to continue our relationship with the FireWolves," said Bob Belber, MVP Arena General Manager. "We look forward to being a part of the Capital Region's tremendous support of the team, and we are honored to be their home. The FireWolves had a tremendous season last year, and we look forward to another championship run!"

"Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports and I'm thrilled that the Albany FireWolves will be at MVP Arena for another six years," said Daniel P. McCoy, Albany County Executive. "It's exciting to look forward to the upcoming season after the FireWolves played in the 2024 NLL Finals. We are rooting for them to go all the way this year and bring home the title."

The FireWolves will open the 2024-25 NLL season on Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena as they begin their journey toward the NLL Championship.

