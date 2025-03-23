FireWolves Stay Hot, Williams Scores Second Straight Game-Winner to Take Down Buffalo 11-10 in Overtime

ALBANY, NY - After an intense back-and-forth overtime, Dyson Williams scored his second-straight game-winning goal to extend the Albany FireWolves (6-9) win streak to three, with an 11-10 win over the Buffalo Bandits (11-3) in front of the largest crowd in FireWolves history at MVP Arena on Celebrate 518 Night presented by Fenimore Asset Management.

Doug Jamieson played lights out all game long, saving 58 of 68 shots on goal. Joe Nardella went 16 for 25 and secured 7 loose balls in another clutch performance in the faceoff circle.

The FireWolves scoring was led by Tye Kurtz, who scored 2 goals and tallied 4 assists to rack up 6 points on the night. Scoring was rounded out by Kyle Jackson with 4 points (4a), Ethan Walker with 4 points (2g, 2a), Alex Simmons with 4 points (2g, 2a), Dyson Williams with 4 points (3g, 1a), Johnathan Peshko with 3 points (2g, 1a), and Sam Firth and Will Johansen with 1 assist each.

The FireWolves honored the Capital Region on Celebrate 518 Night presented by Fenimore Asset Management, drawing their largest crowd in team history, surpassing the record previously set one week prior on March 15th.

The game opened with Buffalo striking first to take an early 1-0 lead, but Albany would answer back ten seconds later on a goal by Kurtz to tie the game 1-1. Kurtz stayed hot, scoring his second of the game one minute later to give the FireWolves a 2-1 lead. The Bandits would respond with two goals to bring the score to 3-2 to end the first quarter.

Doug Jamieson was rock solid in net to begin the second quarter, making key saves and allowing the FireWolves offense to surge as Peshko tied the game at 3-3 with his first goal in a FireWolves uniform. A FireWolves penalty would allow the Bandits to regain the lead, but the FireWolves would quickly answer back on a goal from Simmons to bring the score back even at 4-4. The Bandits would go on to score two more to bring their lead to 6-4 at the half.

The FireWolves opened the second half hot, with a goal apiece from Peshko, Simmons, and Walker to take back the lead, 7-6. Buffalo looked for an answer, but the FireWolves defensive unit stood tall to hold the Bandits scoreless in the 3rd quarter.

The FireWolves kept rolling in the final quarter of play, with a quick goal by Williams to take their largest lead of the game, but the Bandits would take one back, scoring their first goal of the second half to bring the score to 8-7. With back-to-back goals from Walker and Williams, the FireWolves would extend their lead to 10-7. The Bandits surged late, scoring the final three goals of 4th quarter, to tie the game 10-10 with just under two minutes remaining. With both goalies dialed in, the score would hold at 10-10, sending the game to overtime.

The defensive battle continued into overtime, with both teams trading scoring chances. After Buffalo's attempt at the game-winner was determined "no goal", the back-and-forth continued. With seven minutes remaining Kyle Jackson scooped a loose ball out of the Buffalo crease and dished a perfect pass to Williams who called game for the FireWolves with a behind-the-back goal to end it 11-10.

For their final home game of the regular season, the FireWolves welcome the San Diego Seals to MVP Arena on Saturday, April 12 at 7pm, looking to continue their hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

