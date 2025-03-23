Player Transactions
March 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Rahn on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sean Kriwokon on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have released Practice Player Ethan Robertson from the Practice Player List.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ethan Robertson to a Protected Practice Player agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dillon Ward on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brandon Humphrey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Callum Jones on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
