Ryan Martel Nets Four, Warriors Take Down Swarm 15-13

March 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release









Vancouver Warriors' Ryan Martel on th field

(Vancouver Warriors) Vancouver Warriors' Ryan Martel on th field(Vancouver Warriors)

The Vancouver Warriors had a five-goal run in the second quarter and capitalized on special teams to top the Georgia Swarm 15-13 on College Night at Rogers Arena.

Christian Del Bianco got the win in net, turning aside 43 of 56 shots he faced.

Following a nine-point performance last week, Keegan Bal had 12 points - a hat trick and nine assists - against the Swarm. Ryan Martel led the goal scoring for the Warriors with four on the night and tallied one assist for five points. Marcus Klarich had three goals and two assists, Kevin Crowley had two goals and four assists, Owen Grant had two and Riley Loewen with a single rounded out the scoring for Vancouver.

From the faceoff circle, Alec Stathakis was an impressive 23 of 32 and picked up 17 loose balls.

Vancouver improves to 7-7 on the season and currently sits in a playoff position.

The Warriors head to Buffalo next week for a matchup with the two-time defending NLL Cup champion Bandits on Saturday, March 29th. Opening faceoff at Keybank Center will be at 4:30 p.m. PT.

