Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Mammoth

March 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears are hosting their Minor Lacrosse Day game today at 3:00 p.m. ET when they take on the Colorado Mammoth.

Today's game will be the first and only time this season that the Black Bears and Mammoth face off.

The Black Bears enter today's game looking for a win as they continue their playoff hunt. It will be their second game of the weekend, as they most recently took on the Halifax Thunderbirds on the road on Friday night. It was a close, back and forth game as the two teams traded goals. Jeff Teat had a 10-point night with six goals and four assists, while Reilly O'Connor had a hat trick and three assists for six points. Ultimately, it was the Thunderbirds who squeezed out the win by a score of 17-16. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

The Mammoth enter today having won their most recent game, topping the Philadelphia Wings by a score of 10-8 on March 15. Prior to the game, here's how the Black Bears and Mammoth match up:

Jeff Teat (34) - GOALS - Connor Kelly (27)

Jeff Teat (42) - ASSISTS - Ryan Lee (47)

Jeff Teat (76) - POINTS - Ryan Lee (68)

Brent Noseworthy (84) - LOOSE BALLS - Robert Hope (131)

Zach Higgins (534) - SAVES - Dillon Ward (538)

