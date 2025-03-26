Williams and Jamieson Lead FireWolves to Overtime Win: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

March 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves got revenge on their rivals the Buffalo Bandits with an 11-10 overtime win that saw Doug Jamieson stand tall in net and Dyson Williams score the game winner at MVP Arena this past Saturday.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game. View game stats here: ALBANY VS BUFFALO

1 Unbelievable Overtime Goal By Dyson Williams

In a moment that will go down in Albany sports history, Dyson Williams delivered a perfectly placed behind the back shot past Buffalo's goalie to defeat the Bandits in overtime and keep the FireWolves playoff hopes alive. Williams has become the king of clutch for Albany with this being his second game winner in two weeks with the other coming the game before against the Georgia Swarm. The rookie is proving why he was #1 Pick in the 2023 NLL Draft as he has grown into one of the top offensive players in the National Lacrosse League (NLL). Williams would end the game with 4 points on 3 goals and 1 assist and his season total of 53 points leads all rookies. The legend of Dyson Williams continues to grow in Albany.

57 Saves Career-High By Doug Jamieson

When Albany needed him most and on his bobblehead night, Doug Jamieson stepped up to deliver the best goaltending performance of his career by making a career high 57 saves against the two-time defending NLL Champions. Jamieson has been playing lights out the past few games and is a big reason the FireWolves are finding their groove with four wins in their last five games. He has been dynamic as he makes saves from outside shots, dunks from behind the net, and opportunities right on the crease. His biggest save came in overtime when he stopped a shot right under his pad. Dougie had a tough start to the season, but is now looking like the goalie that led Albany to the NLL Finals last season. "Dougie!" chants could be heard all game long from the FireWolves fans who love to watch #30 play at MVP Arena.

3 Game Win Streak By The Albany FireWolves

The 2024-2025 season has been a roller coaster for the FireWolves, but they have weathered the storm to play their best lacrosse when it matters most as they are now on a three-game win streak after beating Buffalo. In the NLL there is always a chance to turn things around and Albany has done it through strategic changes on offense and defense, adding new players, and their stars stepping up in the big moments. With this win streak they have put themselves back into the conversation to reach the playoffs and control their destiny with three more regular season games to go.

For their final home game of the regular season, the FireWolves welcome the San Diego Seals to MVP Arena on Saturday, April 12 at 7 pm, looking to continue their hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

