Georgia Swarm Return to Gas South Arena for High-Stakes Showdown against Halifax Thunderbirds

March 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm are back at Gas South Arena on Sunday, March 30 at 4 PM ET, facing off against the Halifax Thunderbirds in a crucial late-season battle. This matchup isn't just another game-it's a fight for playoff positioning as both teams push toward the postseason. Adding to the excitement, the Swarm will host Family Day, alongside the annual Tara Fine Jewelry Diamond Drop immediately following the game. For more information on the Diamond Drop, visit https://www.georgiaswarm.com/diamond-drop/.

The Swarm enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak, with each loss decided by just one goal. The team boasts the talent to compete with the league's best, but the question remains-how can they turn close games into victories? With only four games left in the regular season, Georgia currently sits eighth in the National Lacrosse League (NLL), where playoff spots 3 through 8 remain up for grabs. The fight for home-field advantage and a playoff spot in the first round is intense, making every goal and every save count.

On defense, goaltender Brett Dobson has been a force between the pipes, posting a 77% save percentage while working in sync with a formidable defensive unit. The offensive side of the ball, however, will need to find its rhythm quickly. Lyle Thompson leads the Swarm's attack with 76 points (35G, 41A), followed by Shayne Jackson and Andrew Kew, each contributing 54 points. With an arsenal of offensive weapons-including Bryan Cole, Brendan Bomberry, Miles Thompson, and Seth Oakes-the Swarm must connect the dots and capitalize on scoring opportunities. The team also looks to newer additions Toron Eccleston, Kaleb Benedict, and Richie Connell to bring fresh energy and playmaking ability.

The Halifax Thunderbirds (9-5) enter Sunday's contest riding a two-game winning streak, currently sitting third in the NLL standings. Their most recent victory, a 17-16 win over the Black Bears. Randy Staats (75 points: 21G, 54A) and Clarke Petterson (72 points: 25G, 47A) have been the offensive catalysts, while goaltender Drew Hutchison has stepped up, recording 33 saves in his third win of the season last game.

However, Halifax has also faced challenges. Warren Hill, their primary goaltender, was pulled early in a recent contest, raising questions about their stability in the net. Despite defensive inconsistencies, the Thunderbirds have won seven of their last eight games, proving they can win high-scoring shootouts when necessary. A win on Sunday could virtually guarantee them a playoff berth, adding further intensity to this matchup.

With Georgia fighting to snap a losing streak and keep its playoff hopes alive, and Halifax looking to solidify its position among the league's elite, Sunday's match promises intense energy, physical play, and playoff-level contenders. This nationally televised ESPNU matchup is not one to miss-whether in person at Gas South Arena or tuning in live.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 26, 2025

Georgia Swarm Return to Gas South Arena for High-Stakes Showdown against Halifax Thunderbirds - Georgia Swarm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.