Albany FireWolves to Wear Retro Uniforms Inspired by New England Roots at April 12 Home Game

April 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves will run onto the turf at MVP Arena with a different look for their last regular season home game on Saturday, April 12 at 7 pm for Retro Night presented by La Salle Institute.

The FireWolves will wear uniforms inspired by the organization's history as the New England Black Wolves which played in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) from 2015-2020 in Uncasville, Connecticut before the team relocated to Albany in 2021. The uniforms feature the design and markings of the original New England Black Wolves uniform with an updated logo and FireWolves colors.

Several FireWolves coaches and players were members of the New England Black Wolves. General manager and head coach Glenn Clark, assistant coach Darryl Gibson, assistant coach Clem D'Orazio, goalie Doug Jamieson, transition player Colton Watkinson, defenseman Nick Chaykowsky, defenseman Jackson Nishimura, defenseman Mike Byrne, and defenseman Joe Nardella all coached or played in New England before coming to Albany.

FireWolves fans will be able to bid on these specialty jerseys through an auction that will start on Thursday, April 10.

Retro Night presented by La Salle Institute will honor the FireWolves past as well as take a walk through the decades as fans can enjoy music and in-game fun inspired by the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Fans are encouraged to dress in the style of their favorite decade.

The FireWolves are coming off breaking their home attendance records two games in a row and are in the hunt to make the playoffs as they face the San Diego Seals on Saturday, April 12 at 7 pm at MVP Arena.

Get tickets now for Retro Night presented by La Salle Institute! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees and save 30-70% on tickets.

