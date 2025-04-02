Mammoth Ink Forward Dan Taylor to One-Year Contract Agreement

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Dan Taylor to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin immediately during the 2024-25 campaign.

Most recently suiting up for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, the 31-year-old scorer logged three points (0g, 3a), six loose balls and two blocked shots in three regular season appearances this year.

Prior to his time with Las Vegas, the Calgary, Alberta native spent five seasons with the Calgary Roughnecks where he amassed 199 points (80g, 119a), 183 loose balls, 10 penalty minutes and five caused turnovers in 79 regular season games played.

Adding eight points (6g, 2a) and 24 loose balls throughout nine postseason appearances with the Roughnecks, he helped Calgary captured the 2019 NLL Championship alongside the likes of fellow veterans Dane Dobbie, Curtis Dickson and company.

Originally drafted in the second round (12th overall) of the 2015 NLL Entry Draft by the Saskatchewan Rush, Taylor produced 23 points (5g, 18a), 22 loose balls and two caused turnovers in eight regular season appearances during his rookie campaign. Later adding seven points (0g, 7a), 12 loose balls and two penalty minutes during four postseason games played, he earned his first NLL Championship with the Rush in 2016.

In total, the 6-3, 207-lb. talent has recorded 241 points (90g, 151a), 236 loose balls, 12 penalty minutes and 10 caused turnovers in 101 regular season games played, having added 15 points (6g, 9a), 36 loose balls and two penalty minutes across 13 playoff appearances.

As a big-bodied presence, the veteran could be inserted into Colorado's lineup as soon as Saturday's contest against the Buffalo Bandits, as his physical abilities could be rather useful banging bodies around the set, potentially helping to free some space for the likes of Will Malcom, Connor Robinson and company.

