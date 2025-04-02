Player Transactions
April 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Colorado Mammoth have released Brandon Humphrey from the Practice Player List.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dan Taylor to the Practice Player List.
