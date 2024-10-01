Celebrating the Five-Year Anniversary of the Thunderbirds Arrival to Halifax

October 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







Five years ago today, the Halifax Thunderbirds paddled their final leg of ascending upon the shores of Nova Scotia Peninsula, and the city of Halifax.

Curt Styres and the Thunderbirds lacrosse family began the 2,000km trek on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at McKenzie Creek in Six Nations, Ontario, ending with its ultimate home in the Halifax Harbour on October 1, 2019.

The route traveled on all the great waterways enroute to Halifax. From McKenzie Creek, the journey traveled through Grand River, Lake Erie, Welland Canal, Lake Ontario and the St Lawrence Seaway, with this leg of the journey ending in Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec. From Riviere-du-Loup, there was an overland trek to Lac Temiscouata, Quebec where the canoe portion of the journey resumed to Fredericton, New Brunswick travelling on the Saint-John River to the final crossing to Digby, Nova Scotia. This journey brought the Creator's Game to Halifax while carrying the torch and moving the fire to its new home, to its final destination of Halifax this past October.

Along the journey, Thunderbirds players, staff, and coaches gave hand in carrying the symbolic torch, as a gesture of goodwill and gift to the Mi'kmaq community. Styres, brought the Haudenosaunee Legacy, and the Creator's Game, to our eastern brother's, the Mi'kmaq people of Nova Scotia.

The Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca, and Tuscarora make up the Haudenosaunee, a Confederacy of peaceful and cooperative people. The traditional Haudenosaunee teachings tell the story and the kinship for life as ancient people, shaped by spiritual wisdom generated by the understanding of Mother Earth and all living beings.

The journey took place both in the water and on land, as this historic journey brought Professional Lacrosse to a new home on the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq People.

Many people talk about growing the game, but very few put words to action. Five years later the spirit of lacrosse is alive in well in Halifax, in thanks to the vision and generosity of Curt Styres, and his commitment to community and sport.

