Game Preview - Halifax at Buffalo

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Halifax Thunderbirds head on the road for their penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday night, when they take on the Buffalo Bandits at KeyBank Center. Opening face-off is at 8:30 p.m. AT.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

Halifax has found ways to win down the stretch, and it was no different last weekend against San Diego, as the Birds used a five-goal second, along with some goals at key junctures in the second half, to outgun the Seals at Scotiabank Centre.

Randy Staats (26G, 60A) and Clarke Petterson (27G, 59A) sit tied for the lead in scoring for the Thunderbirds; the righty pair have been exactly what the team has needed this season, finding signature performances when called upon.

But all eyes will be on Halifax captain Cody Jamieson (18G, 19A) during these last two games. The star lefty sits just four points away from 1,000 career points. While he would be the 17th player in league history to accomplish the feat, he'd be the first Indigenous-born player to reach the milestone.

Thomas Hoggarth (28G, 25A), Dawson Theede (26G, 15A), and Mike Robinson (18G, 27A) have all been strong contributors over this past stretch for Halifax. Since returning to the lineup two weeks ago, Theede has six goals in two games.

Jake Withers, Graeme Hossack, and Ryan Terefenko will also need to be big for the Thunderbirds this weekend. The trio have found consistency in transition while also locking things down on the back end. Withers sits just two face-off wins off becoming fourth all-time in the category.

Warren Hill started the Thunderbirds' last game but was pulled for Drew Hutchison, who made 39 saves in his fourth victory of the year. Hill has an 11.42 goals-against average and a .764 save percentage while Hutchison has an 11.94 GAA and a .771 SV%.

Scouting the Bandits

Once again this year, Buffalo boasts the top-scoring offence as the season winds down. It is led by a pair of former NLL MVPs in Dhane Smith (29G, 89A) and Josh Byrne (39G, 79A). The pair help to dictate the flow of the Bandits' offence on either side of the floor and will be the focal points for holding the defending champions in check.

But the Bandits' offensive depth is their strength. Veteran righty Kyle Buchanan (30G, 17A) sits third on the team in scoring, while Ian MacKay (33G, 14A) has played a majority of the year out the front gate. Tehoka Nanticoke (18G, 14A) and Chris Cloutier (17G, 18A) are two of the best power forwards in the National Lacrosse League, while Chase Fraser (22G, 24A) finds ways to produce every night.

On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo boasts an identical unit that helped them the last two years. They have also added the pair of Kiel Matisz and Ron John from Ottawa at the trade deadline. Nick Weiss and Steve Priolo lead the unit. The Bandits also have younger players like Dylan Robinson and Cam Wyers, who have gained some crucial experience over their first three years in the league, including a handful of playoff contests each.

The Bandits also have multi-time Goaltender of the Year Matt Vinc patrolling the crease. The 42-year-old continues to be a picture of consistent play in the cage, as he holds a 10.43 GAA and a .790 SV% this season.

Milestone Watch

Cody Jamieson needs four points to become the 17th player in NLL history to reach 1,000 points for a career

Jake Withers needs two face-off wins to surpass Jamie Hanford for fourth all-time in NLL history (2,092)

Randy Staats needs nine assists to reach 400 for his career...needs 11 goals to reach 250 for his career

Clarke Petterson needs nine goals to reach 150 for his career

Thomas Hoggarth needs five loose balls to reach 400 for his career

Jason Knox needs seven loose balls to reach 100 for his career

Broadcast Information

Thunderbirds fans can tune into Saturday's action on CTV2 locally.

