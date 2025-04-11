Warriors Punch Ticket to the Playoffs
April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
Toronto, ON - The Vancouver Warriors led from start to finish, and for the first time in Warriors franchise history, they have punched their ticket to the post season with a 12-10 win over the always tough Toronto Rock.
Adam Charalambides paced the attack for Vancouver in front of family and friends, scoring a team-high 4 goals (including his 100th NLL career goal) and adding four assists for eight points. Keegan Bal added two goals and five helpers for a seven point night, and now has a career-high 107 points this season. Marcus Klarich also lit the lamp twice, with Riley Loewen, Kevin Crowley, Ryan Martel and Owen Grant (in front of 70 family members) rounding out the scoring for the Warriors.
Vancouver qualifies for the NLL post season for the first time since moving downtown to Rogers Arena in 2018 and this is the first playoff game by a Vancouver franchise since 2017.
The Warriors will return home to finish their regular season schedule with a home date against the Philadelphia Wings on Fan Appreciation Night, Saturday April 19th. Note the start time is 5 PM.
A win by Vancouver will clinch a home playoff date in the first round of the NLL playoffs.
