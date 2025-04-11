Joe Nardella: A Force in the Faceoff Circle
April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves News Release
ALBANY, NY - Albany FireWolves defenseman Joe Nardella has been a force in the faceoff circle during the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season. Through 16 games, Nardella has amassed a 67.9% faceoff win percentage, putting him at the top of faceoff win percentage in the NLL. Along with his stellar faceoff performances, Nardella has picked up 145 loose balls and tallied six points in the process.
Nardella gives the majority of the credit for his league-high faceoff percentage to the unit that goes out with him for each faceoff.
"We've got a lot of good guys who are good on that ball team that help me look a little bit better," said Nardella. "I think I've done a good job at understanding who my opponents are each game and finding ways within our game plan to exploit some of their weaknesses and be effective on the faceoff."
With the NLL playoffs looming, Nardella is focused on one goal: putting the team in a position to win come playoff time.
"Nothing else matters," said Nardella. "We know we are already playing playoff lacrosse, so there's definitely a sense of urgency. You throw the stats and the record books out the window, and the better team is going to win in these last couple of weeks."
Despite Albany having their backs against the wall, Nardella explains that this has been the most exhilarating part of the season for him personally.
"Winning four of the last six and really putting ourselves in the playoff conversation after the unlucky, slow start we had," said Nardella. "It's been super fun and cool to see the group come together, and I've been enjoying every second of it."
The endless drive of the FireWolves star faceoff man will be on full display as Albany fights for its playoff hopes tomorrow night at MVP Arena.
