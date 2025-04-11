Player Transactions

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Toronto Rock have placed Robert Hudson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Gavin Thibeault on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Sheridan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Protected Practice Player Connor O'Toole on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.