Player Transactions
April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Toronto Rock have placed Robert Hudson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Gavin Thibeault on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Sheridan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Protected Practice Player Connor O'Toole on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
