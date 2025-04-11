Game Day Preview - Warriors at Rock
April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Warriors and Rock this season: Mar. 14 (home, 13-8 W) and Apr. 11 (road).
- The Warriors have a 5-19 all-time record against Toronto, including an 2-11 record on the road.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Christian Del Bianco stopped 37 of 41 shots and added two assists last week against Albany and improved to 4-0 with an 82.0 save percentage since joining Vancouver.
- Owen Grant is third in the NLL in blocked shots (25).
- Alec Stathakis is fourth in the NLL in faceoff percentage (57.8%), minimum 350 attempts.
- The Warriors are allowing 9.8 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Adam Charalambides
- Charalambides currently sits second amongst Warriors players in scoring this season with 70 points (24-46-70) in 16 games. The Georgetown, ON native will be returning home this week, and had a strong performance last time out against Toronto, registering six points (3-3-6).
PLAYER TO WATCH - TORONTO
Josh Dawick
- The Oakville, ON native has been a consistent force for the Rock this season, leading them in scoring with 62 points (36-26-62) in 15 games. Dawick is coming off back to back strong performances, including a five-goal game on April 6 at Las Vegas.
UPCOMING GAMES
- Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings
WARRIORS AT ROCK
Vancouver Toronto
10.8 GF/Game 10.6
9.8 GA/Game 11.3
48.1 Shots/Game 51.3
13.1 PIM/Game 16.3
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN5
- TSN+
- NLL+ (outside of Canada)
- ESPN+
