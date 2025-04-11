Game Day Preview - Warriors at Rock

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Warriors and Rock this season: Mar. 14 (home, 13-8 W) and Apr. 11 (road).

- The Warriors have a 5-19 all-time record against Toronto, including an 2-11 record on the road.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Christian Del Bianco stopped 37 of 41 shots and added two assists last week against Albany and improved to 4-0 with an 82.0 save percentage since joining Vancouver.

- Owen Grant is third in the NLL in blocked shots (25).

- Alec Stathakis is fourth in the NLL in faceoff percentage (57.8%), minimum 350 attempts.

- The Warriors are allowing 9.8 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Adam Charalambides

- Charalambides currently sits second amongst Warriors players in scoring this season with 70 points (24-46-70) in 16 games. The Georgetown, ON native will be returning home this week, and had a strong performance last time out against Toronto, registering six points (3-3-6).

PLAYER TO WATCH - TORONTO

Josh Dawick

- The Oakville, ON native has been a consistent force for the Rock this season, leading them in scoring with 62 points (36-26-62) in 15 games. Dawick is coming off back to back strong performances, including a five-goal game on April 6 at Las Vegas.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings

WARRIORS AT ROCK

Vancouver Toronto

10.8 GF/Game 10.6

9.8 GA/Game 11.3

48.1 Shots/Game 51.3

13.1 PIM/Game 16.3

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN5

- TSN+

- NLL+ (outside of Canada)

- ESPN+

