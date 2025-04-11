Black Bears Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears want to show their gratitude to their fans for all of their support throughout the regular season. Tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Black Bears host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Canadian Tire Centre tickets available HERE). Additionally, the Black Bears will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night throughout the evening.

Fans in attendance won't just get to enjoy the excitement of lacrosse. The Black Bears want to give back to the best fans in the league with a series of prizes and surprises throughout the night. Jerseys, hats, merchandise, treats and more will all be up for grabs for fans in attendance as they all have the chance to win.

The Black Bears continue their push for the playoffs in tomorrow's game, where fan support will be more important than ever. Nothing motivates the team more than a packed, loud game at home. Be there to do your part in the playoff push and cheer the team on! Get your tickets to tomorrow's game HERE to show your support and enjoy Fan Appreciation Night!

