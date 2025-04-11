Bandits to Host Fan Appreciation Night on April 12

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Buffalo Bandits will host their annual Fan Appreciation Night during Saturday's game against the Halifax Thunderbirds at KeyBank Center.

Here's what you can look forward to during the final regular season game at KeyBank Center this year. This night's dedicated to you, Banditland, so show up and be loud!

Giveaways

The first 10,000 fans through the doors will receive an official team photo of the 2024-25 Buffalo Bandits and make sure to stay in your seat for lucky row giveaways throughout the game!

Concourse activities

Stop by the 200-level across from the 1970 Club to take pictures and commemorate your trip to Banditland.

Additionally, the 100-level concourse will feature fun for fans of all ages, including hair braiding, glitter tattoos and friendship bracelets.

Bandits merchandise and concessions

Take advantage of a 30-percent discount on all Bandits gear at the team store before, during and after the game.

And keep an eye out for surprise autographed mini jerseys available for purchase in the main pavilion.

Also, enjoy discounts off select concession items: Nathan's hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn and Dasani bottled water.

50/50 raffle

Try your hand at the 50/50. The pot will feature a guaranteed $25,000, along with available second-chance prizes including a suite at a home game next season, a team-signed jersey and a customized replica 2023-24 Bandits championship ring! Visit bandits.com/5050 to get your tickets today!

Season Ticket Member exclusives

On the field following the game, Bandits players will give their jerseys to select Season Ticket Members.

Also, Season Ticket Members can pick up their season gift - a 2023-24 replica NLL Championship trophy!

The trophies will be available for pickup outside account services. Each account has a voucher for one trophy, and Season Ticket Members can purchase an additional trophy here.

Awards

Herb Guth, the 2024-25 Bandits Fan of the Year, will be honored on the field pregame! Herb is not only a longtime season ticket member, but also the captain of the Bandits Brigade. The Brigade is a recreational lacrosse team that welcomes Bandits fans of all ages and skill levels to connect over a shared love of the team and the sport of lacrosse.

He'll present this season's player awards including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Teammate of the Year.

