Vancouver Warriors Clinch First Playoff Spot in Team History

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, B.C. - History Made! For the first time in team history, the Vancouver Warriors have officially clinched a spot in the 2025 NLL Cup Playoffs. This monumental achievement comes on the heels of a thrilling 12-10 victory over the Toronto Rock, marking the Warriors fifth consecutive win and solidifying their place among the league's top teams.

The Warriors are the fifth team to clinch a playoff spot, joining the Buffalo Bandits, Saskatchewan Rush, Halifax Thunderbirds, and Rochester Knighthawks.

With a record of 10-7, including a dominant 6-2 record at home at Rogers Arena, the Warriors are currently sitting tied for fourth in the NLL standings with just one regular season game remaining. That crucial matchup against the Philadelphia Wings on April 19 could be the game that seals a home playoff game- you won't want to miss it!

The top eight teams in the 14-team NLL qualify for the playoffs, with the top four teams earning the right to host a one-game, single-elimination first-round showdown!

Get ready for playoff lacrosse like never before! Don't miss your chance to experience the fast-paced, high-energy action that only Warriors lacrosse can deliver.

Join us for Fan Appreciation Night on April 19 as the Warriors take on the Philadelphia Wings in their final regular season game. It's a night dedicated to YOU-the loyal fans who have been with us every step of the way. We're defending our home turf one last time before heading into the playoffs, and it's going to be an unforgettable night!

Grab your single-game tickets now at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/singlegame.

Planning to bring a crew? We've got special suite experiences available for you! Get the details at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/suites.

