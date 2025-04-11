Week 20: NLL Top Things to Know

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The playoff race is heating up, seven teams are still battling for the final three postseason spots. Vancouver looks to stay hot on NLL Friday Night on TSN, while Buffalo and Saskatchewan aim to lock up top seeds.

Warriors go for fifth in a row - The red-hot Vancouver Warriors (9-7) face the Toronto Rock (5-10) on NLL Friday Night on TSN, this Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Vancouver has won four straight, with Keegan Bal recording a hat trick in each and recently hitting the 100-point mark, just 11 shy of the franchise record. A win, plus a loss from Georgia, San Diego, Colorado, or Calgary, could punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Bandits look to lock up No. 1 seed - The Halifax Thunderbirds (10-6) take on the league-leading Buffalo Bandits (12-4) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Buffalo can lock up the No. 1 seed with a win or a Saskatchewan loss on Sunday, while Halifax, already playoff bound, can secure a first-round home game with a victory.

Resetarits Leads Wings Against Swarm - The Georgia Swarm (8-8) head to Philly for a rematch with the Wings (6- 10) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.Georgia sits in a four-way tie for the final three playoff spots, while Philadelphia just snapped a franchise-record eight-game losing streak, beating the Swarm 15-13 last week. Wings veteran Joe Resetarits enters the game with 110 points, just one shy of the franchise record.

Teat Leads Black Bears' Push - The Ottawa Black Bears (7-9) host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-12) this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Ottawa sits in 10th place but is just one game back of a crowded playoff race. Jeff Teat leads the charge with 45 goals, second most in the NLL, and with two games left, he's chasing Rochester's Ryan Smith (47) for the league lead.

Rush on the road - The Saskatchewan Rush (11-5), having clinched both a playoff berth and a first-round home game, head to Colorado to take on the Mammoth (8-8) on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Seals, FireWolves Playoff Battle - The San Diego Seals (8-8) visit the Albany FireWolves (6-10) this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in a crucial late-season showdown. San Diego is locked in a four-way tie for the final three playoff spots, while Albany has found momentum, winning three of their last four after a 3-9 start. These two teams will face off again in the regular season finale, setting the stage for a high-stakes finish.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.