Rush to Host First Round Playoff Game on April 26th

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release









Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush will host their first-round home game in the 2025 Playoffs presented by PlayNow on Saturday, April 26th at 7:30PM.

Single-game tickets will go on sale on Monday at 10AM. You can secure your seat for the entire playoff run for just $25 per game!

This is the first time in six years that SaskTel Centre has hosted a playoff game, with the Rush holding a 6-2 all-time record on home floor in the postseason, with both championship wins in 2016 and 2018 ending on prairie soil.

If the 2025 Playoffs presented by PlayNow were to start today, the green machine would host Kyle Rubisch and the San Diego Seals in the single-elimination quarterfinals.

The Rush are back in action on Sunday when they visit the Colorado Mammoth for a 3PM showdown inside Ball Arena.

