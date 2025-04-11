Bandits to Host First-Round Playoff Game on April 25

The Buffalo Bandits' first-round single-elimination playoff game will be played on Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

Tickets for the first-round game are on sale.

The Bandits are currently atop the NLL standings and have a chance to clinch the regular-season crown and have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win on Saturday against the Halifax Thunderbirds.

Stay tuned to Bandits.com for updates for when the Bandits' first-round opponent is confirmed and all the details about the 2025 NLL Playoffs.

