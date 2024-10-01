Colorado Mammoth Celebrate Ball Arena's 25th Anniversary

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) is proud to join the Colorado Avalanche of the National Hockey League (NHL) and Denver Nuggets of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in celebrating Ball Arena's 25th Anniversary.

Since first invading Denver in 2003 as the organization made its National Lacrosse League debut, the Colorado Mammoth have transformed Ball Arena into the LOUD HOUSE for more than two decades as one of the lacrosse world's most storied organizations.

With the building serving as home to two epic NLL Championship banners from the team's league-leading campaigns from the 2006 and 2022 seasons, the LOUD HOUSE also plays home to the retired jerseys of several of the team's living legends.

Those stars include the likes of Gary Gait, Brian Langtry, Gavin Prout and John Grant Jr., who not only double as some of the team's most accomplished athletes, but as NLL royalty in their own right. Mammoth fans who have been supporting the organization for the past 22 years can likely think back to a favorite goal or moment one of these legends provided.

While each of the storied athletes represent various eras of Colorado Mammoth lacrosse, the team continues to forge memories with the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse!

With franchise standouts like Dillon Ward and Eli McLaughlin still representing the team on the turf these days, the burgundy and black contingent maintains its championship culture as the team prepares to embrace Ball Arena and the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse during Ball Arena's electric 25th anniversary.

McLaughlin, who surpassed Grant Jr. as the franchise's leading goal-scorer during the 2023-24 season, continues to defend the honors of having scored the most goals inside the LOUD HOUSE in team history (152 total: 138 regular season markers, 14 playoff tallies).

Ward, who's been defending nets in the Mile High City since 2014, continues to sit atop several of the franchise's all-time netminding ranks, including goaltender wins (73), goaltender minutes (8,765) and saves (5,858), several of which were recorded inside Ball Arena over the past decade.

Completing 190 games all-time inside the LOUD HOUSE rocking burgundy and black, Colorado has hosted 15 playoff games at Ball Arena since 2003, including a HUGE rebound effort in 2022 to force a dramatic Game 3 back in Buffalo, New York during the 2022 NLL Finals. Of the mentioned 190 contests, the Mammoth have been victorious in 111 games, thus posting a sincere .584 win percentage in front of the team's dedicated supporters.

