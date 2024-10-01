Mammoth Personnel Earn Accolades, Experience at 2024 Men's Lacrosse Box Championship

October 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - When the 2024 Men's Lacrosse Box Championship came to a close Sunday, September 29 in Utica, New York, it was Team Canada who emerged victorious, ending the squad's flawless run through the world's grandest indoor box lacrosse tournament.

Winning each of the team's six games by at least three goals, the red and white contingent further demonstrated their dominance en route to improving to 35-0 all-time in the inter-continental showdown.

One of the three goaltenders in rotation in holding down the pipes this summer? None other than Mammoth All-Pro Dillon Ward, who added to his already well-documented international resume.

Stopping 55-of-68 shots throughout the tournament (.809 save percentage), he teamed up with countrymen Christian Del Bianco and Nick Rose in serving as one of the most decorated goaltending trios in the history of the sport, which says a lot about each of the three NLL standouts.

Coming up just one game short of the gold medal, Team USA was forced to settle for silver after dropping the final contest of the weekend to Team Canada, 13-7.

Both Tim Edwards (1g, 1a) and Dalton Sulver (1g, 1a) recorded two points for the red, white and blue squad as they managed a 4-2 record. Initially dropping a pool play game to Team Canada, 14-10, they weren't able to take down the juggernaut maple leafed squad the second time around, either, but put forth a valiant effort overall.

They did, however, edge out the Haudenosaunee Nation in earning another shot against Canada, while the purple and white group captured a bronze medal via a 14-5 win over England. Making his indoor debut with Haudenosaunee, Eli McLaughlin turned in an encouraging 29 points (10g, 19a), while Zed Williams notched eight points (4g, 4a).

While Jalen Chaster ultimately became the only Mammoth player who appeared in the tournament that didn't earn a medal, he still put on one of the tournament's most explosive performances with Hong Kong, China. Earning a whopping 58 points (19g, 38a), he stood out in a big way.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign.

