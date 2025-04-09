Mammoth Host Rush for LOUD HOUSE Regular Season Finale April 13

DENVER - There isn't much time remaining in the expiring 2024-25 NLL regular season. But, for Mammoth fans, it's time to take a deep breath as the team prepares to duke it out with a pair of former West Conference rivals as Colorado looks to put the finishing touches on its up and down campaign. Most recently dropping a 15-10 decision to the defending NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits last Saturday, the team prepares to return to Ball Arena for its ninth and final home contest of the year, where a No. 2-ranked Saskatchewan Rush await them.

Despite the Bandits holding a 4-1 lead at one point early in the game, the Mammoth were able to battle back to create a 5-4 score heading into the break. However, the Burgundy Boys would be outscored 10-6 throughout the course of the final 30 minutes as Josh Byrne (2g, 8a), Dhane Smith (2g, 5a) and company weren't about to drop three in a row, themselves.

Ryan Lee's six points (3g, 3a) paced Mammoth offensive efforts on the night, while Will Malcom (3g, 2a) was the only other Colorado contributor above the four-point mark. Thomas Vela operated as an assist man, logging four points (0g, 4a) as Connor Kelly (2g, 0a), Connor Robinson (1g, 2a) and Jordan Gilles (1g, 1a) rounded out net-filling efforts. Dillon Ward stopped 44-of-58 shots on the night, but the team ended the evening by falling to 8-8 on the season. Officially .500 this year now and 4-4 inside the LOUD HOUSE, Colorado looks to stay above the even mark in both categories while improving their odds of securing a playoff spot Sunday afternoon inside Ball Arena.

Set to host the Rush as the squads close out the two-game regular season series, could Sunday's matchup be a preview of Colorado's first-round matchup? After dropping three-straight games to the Black Bears, Rush and Bandits, Colorado definitely doesn't want to travel to Banditland during a "win or go home" showdown. At the same time, the Rush defeated Colorado 17-12 just two weekends back, so the boys have lost to both of the league's top-tiered squads by five this season. With the Rush already having a Top 4 spot secured, alongside coveted home field advantage, there's a chance Saskatchewan doesn't bring a full-fledged effort to Denver this weekend. Yet, with a chance to surpass the Bandits for en route to claiming the outright No. 1 seed, plus any lingering feelings from the recent clash, there's just as much a chance the green machine is looking to stay hot down the stretch. Knowing a road date against the Roughnecks will serve as Colorado's final game of the 18-game campaign means the Mammoth would be wise to take care of business and go out on a good note at home. Calgary will also be executing a back-to-back scenario in Week 21, so even if the boys aren't able to knock off the Rush Sunday, they'll have a chance to secure the No. 7 or 8 seed next weekend north of the border.

Which brings us to yet another glance at the ever-shifting postseason puzzle. At the beginning of Week 20's slate, four of the league's eight playoff spots have been claimed. With Buffalo and Saskatchewan joining the Rochester Knighthawks (10-7) and Halifax Thunderbirds (10-6) in the clinched club, Colorado understands its battling with the likes of the (8-8) Vancouver Warriors, (8-8) Georgia Swarm, (8-8) San Diego Seals and (8-8) Calgary Roughnecks for one of the final four seeds. The red-hot Warriors have won four-straight as they continue to ride the wings of goaltender Christian Del Bianco and a revamped, reinvigorated set of units in front of him. Of course, it's nearly impossible to predict outcomes this season. But with remaining matchups against two of the league's bottom three teams in the (5-10) Toronto Rock and (6-10) Philadelphia Wings, it's fair to assume they'll win at least one of said showcases, if not both. Despite surrendering a 15-13 decision to the Wings last weekend, the Georgia Swarm have a chance to earn some revenge during a direct rematch with Philadelphia before closing out the season on the road in Buffalo. Again, it's safe(ish) to assume Georgia will split, meaning each of those teams could be 9-9 when all is said and done.

Sitting even, themselves, at .500, the once-powerful Seals are sporting a two-game losing streak but have a home-and-home series to take care of against the Albany FireWolves during these final two weeks. There's a world where the Seals win both and claim one of the final four games. There are also plenty where the purple and yellow squad splits, thus also possibly ending the season at 9-9. For the sake of scenarios, we'll assume they pull it off and earn their ninth and tenth wins of the season. Which leaves Colorado and Calgary fighting for an edge in tie-breaking scenarios.

With the Mammoth securing an 11-8 victory over the Roughnecks earlier this season, Colorado currently owns the 1-0 series advantage. However, knowing Calgary just held the Rush to a mere six conversions last weekend suggests they're still very much in the playoff hunt. Next weekend's showdown against the Roughnecks could quite literally decide the final team to participate in this year's postseason. There's also several scenarios where both Colorado and Calgary qualify, but it would require Georgia or San Diego to fall out of the picture.

If the (7-9) Ottawa Black Bears were able to exit their upcoming contests against the (4-12) Las Vegas Desert Dogs and Saskatchewan Rush (who could already have their situation solidified by next weekend), there's an outside chance the eastern-based contingent could find their way into the mix. And with a direct tie-breaking win over Colorado, that's the last thing Mammoth fans want to see down the home stretch.

As far as Colorado is concerned, a path to a home game still technically exists. Though, it would require the team to beat both the Rush and Roughnecks while getting some help from the field. Once and or if four teams reach the 11-win mark, Colorado will be forced to deal with a bottom four seed. With both Saskatchewan and Buffalo already at 11 wins, the attention now turns towards the Thunderbirds, who have two more chances to hit the mark. Set to endure a bye this weekend, the Knighthawks are at the 10-win mark but only have one showdown remaining. Given it's against the falling Toronto Rock and given Rochester is on an eye-popping six-game win streak, we have to believe Colorado will be somewhere between the No. 5 to 8 seeds. Where, and whether the boys will be able to return to the postseason, remains to be seen.

Knowing Saskatchewan is sporting a healthy 6-2 record on the road this season doesn't exactly ease the minds of Mammoth fans, as goaltender Frank Scigliano has put his standout show on display regardless of the arena. But after allowing 10 goals last weekend to Calgary while seeing his offensive produce just six markers, we have to assume Frank the Tank and his 20-some supporters will be looking to right the ship Sunday afternoon. And when we consider Saskatchewan is averaging just 10.88 goals per game during away trips, the No. 2 seed doesn't seem as scary as they once did. Especially with the Mammoth averaging 11.6 conversions per contest inside Ball Arena, the approaching Week 20 showdown is the type of action-packed drama fans around the league are looking forward to!

One of the biggest keys for Sunday's showdown involves Colorado getting started early and often. Recently spotting the Rush a 13-5 advantage at the half when the team traveled to SaskTel Centre March 29, it was nearly impossible for the Mammoth to climb out of such a detriment, yet the team was able to close the gap to five by the time the game concluded. As mentioned, the Mammoth were down just one to Buffalo last weekend following the opening 30. And while it wasn't the strongest start overall, the team was able to stay competitive, leaning on Ward and the defense while the offense got going. Thankfully the boys don't have to solve a veteran like Matt Vinc this weekend - But with Scigliano continuing to rank amongst league-leaders in several netminding categories, the boys will need to be firing early and often if they want to secure would be a HUGE ninth win of the season.

Saskatchewan was also held scoreless during the final 20 minutes of play last weekend against Calgary, so while the team's offense can have good nights, they can have down nights just the same. Whether the Rush will string together two-straight down nights in the O-zone remains a mystery, it's good to know Wardo and company have been holding their own once again this year. Colorado's primary concern as of late has been consistently scoring - specifically reaching double-digit goal totals. The Mammoth have managed to hit the mark in each of its past two games, but the team's 12-goal totals haven't been enough to stay competitive lately, either.

It's certainly not due to a lack of effort from Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop and his side of things. But more games than not it seems teams have a good idea of what Colorado wants to do, specifically without the likes of Eli McLaughlin and Zed Williams in the lineup. The answer to that quiz is, has been and will continue to be Ryan Lee. One forward can run the show, but he can't set it up, perform and tear it down all by himself. Up to a team-high 88 points (33g, 55a) as he continues to lead the team in points, goals and assists, No. 16 has once again thrived in the team's quarterback role. Needing just one goal to match his single-season goal total (34), he's taken the next step in asserting himself, as he's needed to. He's always been willing to let it fly from afar, but it seems he's added a few more high-flying trips across the crease this season, too. Becoming the franchise's fifth all-time leading scorer last weekend, he surpassed Adam Jones to assume the No. 5 rank. Just one goal and 12 helpers behind, "Wild Bill" Will Malcom is up to 75 points (32g, 43) on the season as the team's No. 2 scorer thus far, while Connor Robinson (22g, 43a) and Connor Kelly (29g, 29a) continue to chip in efforts.

Ward continues to rank amongst the top talents in the game. Robert Hope remains scooping loose balls at a near-league-leading rate. The final piece of the puzzle needs to come from the team's O-zone, so look for the Burgundy Boys to come out firing Sunday afternoon.

And with some additional action turned entertainment baked in throughout the night in the form of the organization's first-ever Tusk Up Games, make sure you're inside the LOUD HOUSE during the team's final regular season contest of the season!

Rush Rematch

If it seems like we just broke down Saskatchewan's primary scorers, it's because the squads just went to battle two weeks ago, with the Rush coming out on top, 17-12. Austin Shanks joined Ryan Lee in producing a sock trick amongst his 10 points (6g, 4a), while Ryan Keenan chipped in five goals amongst his seven-point (5g, 2a) performance. With each of Robert Church (2g, 5a), Zach Manns (2g, 3a) and Brock Haley (2g, 3a) each able to double down, it's clear Saskatchewan has plenty of offensive threats ready to roll at a moment's notice. However, that same group of forwards combined for a mere 11 points (6g, 5a) during the Rush's 10-6 loss to the Calgary Roughnecks last weekend, so it's clear the team hops on and off the roller coaster just like Colorado has this year. On the season, Manns has led the scoring charge, having recorded 67 points (32g, 35a) so far. Just two points behind lurks Keenan, who's logged 65 points (23g, 42a) in 16 games played. Rounding out talents above the 60-point mark, Shanks has amassed 61 points (29g, 32a) in 15 appearances, while church sits at an even 60 points (26g, 34a) as the veteran has stayed the course once again. Youngsters in Brock Haley (16g, 24a) and Clark Walter (14g, 23a) shouldn't be overlooked, as the pair of fresh talents have found twine and connected with teammates throughout the season.

As mentioned, Scigliano continues to perform alongside the best in the business, set to bring a league-best 9.81 goals-against average into Sunday's showdown. Ranking ninth in saves with 515 is his lowest rank on the spreadsheet, and the total is so low because he's only played in 14 of the team's 16 contests. Having stopped 515 of 652 shots faced on the season, he's also sporting a .790 save percentage meaning Lee and company will need to pick their spots.

Mammoth After Hours

Back for some more Wednesday night fun, Mammoth After Hours (continuing to take place Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports Radio social media channels), hosted by Mammoth Play-by-Play Caller Andy Lindahl and Color Analyst Jamie Shewchuk, returns this Wednesday as the boys continue to break down the playoff picture, the team's recent stretch and all things March to May!

Get in the Game

Mammoth games can be viewed on Altitude TV and streamed live via ESPN+ and NLL+. Sunday's April 13 showdown against the Saskatchewan Rush can be viewed locally via Altitude TV 2 and streamed live on ESPN+ and NLL+. Mammoth fans can keep an eye on the team's social media channels and coloradomammoth.com for the latest news, transactions and organizational updates throughout the 2024-25 NLL season.

Limited Tickets remain for Colorado's April 13 Tusk Up Games showcase against the Saskatchewan Rush, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!

