Black Bears Make History

April 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday in the team's final regular season home game of the year. As the team gears up for another crucial game in their hunt for a playoff spot, one player will have some extra eyes - and ears - on him during Saturday's game.

Through the unique Game Uncensored contest, a group of lucky winners and their guests will get to experience Saturday's game in a way that has never been done before. Reilly O'Connor will be mic'd up on Saturday for the group of winners to listen to in real-time during play.

From play calls to trash talk, nothing is off the board as the winners will get to hear the game as it happens. Adding to their unique experience, they will get to take in the game from the vantage point of the press box.

While registration for the Game Uncensored contest may be closed, fans can still win at Saturday's game. The game will see the Black Bears celebrate Fan Appreciation Night as they give back to fans to show appreciation for their support throughout the regular season. Throughout the night, fans will enjoy surprises and chances to win prizes.

