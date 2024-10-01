Professional Women's Hockey League to Host Pre-Season Mini Camps in Montréal and Toronto November 19-22

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) teams will assemble in Montréal and Toronto for pre-season mini camps Nov. 19-22 in preparation for the league's 2024-25 campaign. The Montréal Mini Camp will take place at Verdun Auditorium and will feature the Montréal Victoire, Boston Fleet, and Ottawa Charge. The Toronto Mini Camp will be hosted at Ford Performance Centre with the Toronto Sceptres, Minnesota Frost, and New York Sirens. Both camps will include a series of information and training sessions for players and staff, along with practices and two scrimmages per team, building towards final roster selections.

Teams will officially open training camps in local markets beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Training camp rosters must be submitted to the league by Thursday, Oct. 10, and may include a maximum of 32 players, consisting of players under contract, players selected in the PWHL Draft, and eligible free agents. Rosters for the 2024-25 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 27, and can include a maximum of 23 active players plus up to three players signed to reserve player contracts.

PWHL PRE-SEASON MINI CAMPS - SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

Verdun Auditorium (Montréal, Boston, Ottawa):

Wednesday Nov. 20:

2:00 p.m. ET - Montréal Victoire vs. Boston Fleet

Thursday Nov. 21:

2:00 p.m. ET - Boston Fleet vs. Ottawa Charge

Friday Nov. 22:

2:00 p.m. ET - Ottawa Charge vs. Montréal Victoire

Ford Performance Centre (Toronto, Minnesota, New York):

Wednesday Nov. 20:

2:15 p.m. ET - Toronto Sceptres vs. Minnesota Frost

Thursday Nov. 21:

2:30 p.m. ET - Minnesota Frost vs. New York Sirens

Friday Nov. 22:

2:30 p.m. ET - New York Sirens vs. Toronto Sceptres

Mini Camp scrimmages will be closed to the public and will not be available to view via broadcast or livestream. Fans can follow Mini Camp action with live stats recorded at thepwhl.com and updates across league and team social media channels.

