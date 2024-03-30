Kraws Leads Stars to Victory in Debut

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Iowa Wild by a 2-1 margin to salvage a split of the two-game series thanks to a 26-save showing from Ben Kraws in his professional debut on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Fredrik Karlstrom opened the scoring in favor of the Stars when he fired a shot past Jesper Wallstedt 8:03 into the contest following a pass to the slot from Matej Blumel. Texas carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission while also owning a slight edge in shots on goal, 12-11.

The second period saw Emilio Pettersen score his first goal with the Stars at 7:52 after he danced across the slot before firing a shot over Wallstedt's shoulder into the top-right corner to make it 2-0.

In the third period, Iowa's Sammy Walker swept in a rebound laying in the crease to cut the Stars' lead to 2-1 with 4:56 left in regulation. However, the Stars hung the rest of the way to pick up a 2-1 victory.

In goal for the Stars, Kraws earned his first professional victory after stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced. For the Wild, Wallstedt came down with the loss to fall to 21-18-3 after surrendering a pair of goals on 38 shots.

The Stars take on the Colorado Eagles in their next action on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. back at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

