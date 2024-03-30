Grosenick, Kemell Lead Ads to Win
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Joakim Kemell scored the game-winning goal in OT and Troy Grosenick stopped 30 shots in net as the Admirals topped Grand Rapids 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
With the Admirals on the power-play in overtime, Kemell took a feed from Marc Del Gaizo and absolutely ripped a one-timer over the right shoulder of Sebastian Cossa for his second OT winner of the season and 16th goal overall.
The win improved the Admirals record 42-20-1 on the season and 83 points and lowered their magic number to clinch the Central Division Title to 10 over the second place Griffins.
The OT victory Milwaukee's 10th of the season, against just one loss, and gave them a combined overtime/shoot-out mark of 14-1, tops in the AHL.
Led by Grosenick, the Admirals penalty kill unit was impeccable vanquishing all six Grand Rapids chances with the man-advantage including a full four-minute high-sticking penalty in the third period.
Kevin Wall got the Admirals on the board first, courtesy of Kevin Wall's fourth goal of the season 12:09 into the contest. Wall grabbed the puck along the far boards and skated hard towards the net and his center pass went off a Grand Rapids stick and past goalie Sebastian Cossa.
The score stayed that way until just 40 seconds to play in regulation when Grand Rapids Albert Johansson's shot from the point found its way through traffic and by Grosenick with an empty Griffins net behind them.
That goal set the stage for Kemell's overtime heroics and the Admirals victory.
The Ads begin a three-game roadtrip when they visit the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday night at 7 pm. Their next home game is on Friday, April 12th when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2024
- Four-Goal Third Period Leads Abbotsford To 5-1 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Cannot Find Late Equalizer In Grueling Month Of March - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Sweep the Back-to-Back After a 5-1 Victory Against the Colorado Eagles - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Dominate Wolves 6-0 - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Rally Late to Pick up Point in Overtime Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Pick up 2-1 Shootout Win Over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Kraws Leads Stars to Victory in Debut - Texas Stars
- Wolves Downed by IceHogs 6-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Canal Mules Blank Bruins, 4-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Falls 2-1 to Texas, Splits Weekend Series - Iowa Wild
- Spencer Knight Sets Shutout Mark in OT Loss to Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Scoring Touch Returns In 5-2 Victory To Split Weekend Set In Laval - Belleville Senators
- Grosenick, Kemell Lead Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Brennan Othmann Strikes for 18th Time, But Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 in the Shootout to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Bowers Shines In 4-3 Victory Over Thunderbirds - Utica Comets
- Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Chase De Leo Becomes San Diego Gulls All-Time AHL Points Leader - San Diego Gulls
- Islanders, Appleby Take OT Goalie Battle, 1-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Knight Sets Shutout Mark in OT Loss to Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Take 4-3 Overtime Win from Phantoms - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets' Late PP Goal Stuns T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Fall to Crunch - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Rally for Standings Point at Penguins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Rally in Third, Stun Monsters in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Morning Skate Report: March 30, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Recall D Jeremie Biakabutuka from Orlando - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hogs Face Another Road Test in Rosemont Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #64: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Commesso Day-To-Day After Hand Save, Weeks Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Host Bears in Season Series Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sandström Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Checkers for the Final Time in 7 p.m. Rematch - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers Beat Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Takes Series Opener from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Grosenick, Kemell Lead Ads to Win
- Ads Hemmed in by Hogs
- Ads Sign Campbell, Hanzel
- Ads Host Dog Day on Saturday
- Admirals Team up with Aurora Health Care Reach Out and Read Program