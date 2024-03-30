IceHogs Dominate Wolves 6-0

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Springboarded by a four-goal first period, the Rockford IceHogs blitzed the Chicago Wolves in a 6-0 win at Allstate Arena on Saturday night. Zach Sanford recorded two goals and an assist while goaltender Drew Commesso picked up his second professional shutout with 34 saves.

The win marked Rockford's third straight victory and its 13th in the last 15 games.

Rockford claimed an early 2-0 lead in the first period after a pair of tallies from Zach Sanford and David Gust. As Chicago's Keith Kinkaid denied Mike Hardman's shot from the crease, Sanford punched the loose puck past the sprawled netminder to take a 1-0 lead (5:06).

After Sanford's score, Max Comtois was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct minor at 5:06, and the IceHogs went on their first power play of the contest. When Gust's centering pass for Colton Dach was unsuccessful, Gust slipped a wraparound goal past Kinkaid's blocker side and stretched Rockford's lead to 2-0 on the man advantage (6:33).

The IceHogs extended their commanding lead to 4-0 with another pair of goals as the frame approached the first intermission. Brett Seney carried the puck into Chicago's defensive zone and dropped a pass back for Cole Guttman. As he controlled the disc in the left circle, Guttman directed a backhanded centering pass for Rem Pitlick who netted a wrister from the low slot making it 3-0 (12:05).

As Seney was charged for interference at 15:38, Rockford scored its eighth shorthanded tally of the season and took a 4-0 lead when Sanford beat Kinkaid on the blocker side on a breakaway to score his second of the game (16:17).

Rockford's top line of Guttman, Seney, and Pitlick are currently riding impressive points streaks. Through the last eight games, Guttman has recorded 17 points (8G, 9A). Seney leads Rockford with 55 points (21G, 34A) in 60 games, including 10 points in five games. Pitlick marked eight points in the last four games (4G, 4A), and the top line boasts 39 total points in Rockford's last eight contests.

The Wolves made a goaltending change to start the scoreless second period, and Adam Scheel took over in net for Kinkaid.

Continuing their dominant offensive showing, the IceHogs notched back-to-back goals halfway through the final frame. Michal Teply buried his seventh goal of the season over Scheel on the power play to put Rockford on top 5-0 with a backhanded shot after Matt Donovan was called for hooking at 10:28 (12:08).

A minute and a half later, Guttman found twine with a one-timer from the left circle from Pitlick's pass for his 13th goal in 14 games and sealed the Hogs' 6-0 win (13:39).

Commesso marked a perfect 34 saves, and Kinkaid was hit with the loss with 10 saves on 14 Rockford shots in the first frame, and Scheel saved 14 of the IceHogs 16 shots in the second and third periods.

