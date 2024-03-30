Wranglers Beat Barracuda

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Picked up a pair of points.

The Wranglers moved closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.

Rory Kerins scored his 13th goal of the season for Calgary, Jeremie Poirier notched his third, while Ben Jones notched the game-winner for his team-leading 21st tally of the season.

Adam Klapka (1g,1a) reached the 20-goal mark with an empty-net goal for the Wranglers, while Jordan Oesterle added two assists.

Connor Murphy has wins in back-to-back games, turning aside 27 shots between the pipes.

It didn't take long for the Wranglers to open the scoring in the first period.

Just 49-seconds into the contest, Kerins chased the puck behind the San Jose net, chipping it off Barracuda goaltender Magnus Chrona to give Calgary the lead. 1-0.

Later, on the powerplay at the 17:12 mark, Poirier whipped a shot from the blueline that snuck through Chrona to extend the lead.

2-0 Wranglers at the break.

Calgary added to their advantage in the second period.

Mitch McLain picked up the puck at the side of the net and spotted Jones all alone, who slid the puck into the open cage. 3-0.

San Jose would break the shutout bid in the final minute of the frame, as Cole Cassels notched his 10th goal of the season on the powerplay at 19:39 of the period.

3-1 after 40 minutes.

Klapka scored into the empty net late in the third period to give Calgary a three-goal edge, however, the Sharks would score moments later off the stick of Brandon Coe at 18:57.

In the end, Calgary would hold on for the 4-2 win.

