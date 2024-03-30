Brennan Othmann Strikes for 18th Time, But Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 in the Shootout to Bears

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack turned in a strong performance on Saturday night, going toe-to-toe with the defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears. The Wolf Pack forced the game to a shootout, but the Bears won the skills competition 3-2 and the game 2-1.

Alex Limoges put home the winner in the shootout for Hershey, completing a perfect three-for-three for the Bears in the skills competition. Limoges snapped a shot by the glove of Olof Lindbom to secure the extra point for the Bears after Alex Belzile forced him to shoot in the bottom of the third round.

The Bears opened the scoring on their first shot of the game, striking 4:29 in. A turnover in the Hartford zone led to a three-on-two the other way. Pierrick Dubé burst down the left-wing wall before hitting a cutting Ethen Frank, who fired a shot above the shoulder of Lindbom to give Hershey a 1-0 lead.

The Wolf Pack continued their push throughout the opening period, drawing a couple of penalties in the process. The Pack had some brief five-on-three time to close out the first period but could not solve Hunter Shepard. The strong opening push had the Wolf Pack up 15-5 on the shot clock heading into the first intermission.

The Pack had 45 seconds of powerplay time to open the middle stanza but could not capitalize. Nonetheless, possession in the offensive zone led to another powerplay opportunity for Hartford as Ryan Hofer went off for slashing at 5:07.

Just under a minute into the man advantage, Brennan Othmann crept from the bottom of the right-wing circle and fired the puck cross-ice, pinballing off the skate of Jake Massie and by Shepard to tie the game 1-1. Othmann's 18th goal of the season came at 6:06, with Belzile and Brett Berard notching the assists.

Hershey began to go on the offensive in the third period, but Lindbom came up huge on several occasions to preserve the tie. Each team received a powerplay opportunity in the final eight minutes of the game, but both penalty killing units came up large, forcing overtime.

Just 16 seconds into overtime, the Wolf Pack went to the penalty kill as Mac Hollowell was whistled for high-sticking. The Pack got the kill but had to spend the final 45 seconds of overtime killing another penalty, this one a hooking call on Brett Berard.

Lindbom made five saves in the overtime period, pushing the game to a shootout.

Limoges' goal in the bottom of the third round would be the difference, however, as the Bears won the shootout 3-2. Pierrick Dubé and Joe Snively also scored for the Bears, while Belzile and Nic Petan struck for Hartford.

The Wolf Pack wrap up their homestand on Wednesday night with the final installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' as the Bridgeport Islanders come to the XL Center. The puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.

