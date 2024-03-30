Comets Bowers Shines In 4-3 Victory Over Thunderbirds

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night to take on an Atlantic Division rival, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The game on Saturday marked the last time Utica plays a home game until April 19th. Utica did all they could to make sure their final home game of March left them two points heavier in the standings. With the game tied heading into the third period, the Comets used a late powerplay to score and take a lead and two points. Shane Bowers, forward for the Comets, factored in on each of the Comets four goals in a 5-4 win including the late goal in the final period to secure the game for Utica.

In the opening period, the Comets struck first, and it was Shane Bowers who fired a shot off the post and into the Springfield cage passed Colten Ellis at 4:00 to give Utica a 1-0 lead. Comets defenseman Will MacKinnon added to the lead after his point shot deflected off a Springfield player and into the net at 12:26 it was his third goal of the season assisted by Robbie Russo and Shane Bowers who compiled his second point of the night. While the Comets surrendered a powerplay goal to Tanner Dickinson at 16:28 they retrieved a two-goal lead again after Erik Middendorf drove the net and slammed the puck in for his fourth of the year. Bowers registered the primary assist giving him a three-point first period. The period ended with the Comets up, 3-1.

In the second period, the Thunderbirds scored a shorthanded goal at 12:15 when Will Bitten's breakaway goal went in high glove on Akira Schmid. The Thunderbirds tied the game at 3-3 after Ryan Suzuki scored at 15:27 on a cross ice bar door shot. While the Comets received a late powerplay, Shane Bowers scored his second of the game and eighth goal of the season at 16:42. The goal lifted the team to victory and two massive points in the standings.

The Comets next game will take place on Tuesday at 10:30 AM in Bridgeport followed by games on the road on Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 PM against the Toronto Marlies.

