Morning Skate Report: March 30, 2024
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will continue their homestand with a contest against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The division-leading Firebirds head into this evening's game after a loss to the Calgary Wranglers, while the Silver Knights look to build momentum off of Friday's 4-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
CRACKS ON THE ATTACK
Forward Adam Cracknell took charge against the Bakersfield Condors in his first game on home ice since January 27. He tallied a goal and two assists to help secure a victory over the team's divisional rival as the Silver Knights continue to make a crucial playoff push.
"I think we just moved the puck quickly," he said after Friday's game. "A lot of our goals came off the rush, obviously...something that we've worked on recently. To get goals how we did, being hard on pucks and finally getting rewarded, it's big for a lot of guys and their confidence. It's something that we have to learn from and carry into the next 24 hours here.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
Forward Cameron Hughes stands second on the Firebirds in goals and points with 51 (22G, 29A) in 51 games played. He is additionally one game removed from a four-game point streak (5G, 1A), including a three-point game (2G, 1A) against the Texas Stars on March 20. In seven games against the Silver Knights this season, Hughes has tallied six points (3G, 3A).
Rookie forward Shane Wright has 11 points (2G, 9A) in the team's last 11 games and stands fourth on the team in points with 43 (20G, 23A) in 55 games. He has scored five points (3G, 2A) in six games against the Silver Knights this season.
Goaltender Chris Driedger has played in 32 games for the Firebirds, averaging 2.33 goals against with a .915 save percentage. He holds a 20-6-5 record with four shutouts, including one against Henderson on February 10. He is 2-1-0 against the Silver Knights this season.
FURTHER NOTES
Christoffer Sedoff is day-to-day
Gage Quinney is week-to-week
Carson Focht is week-to-week
Jakub Demek is day-to-day
Bear Hughes is day-to-day
Brandon Hickey is week-to-week
Mason Primeau is day-to-day
Tyler Benson is day-to-day
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2024
- Morning Skate Report: March 30, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Recall D Jeremie Biakabutuka from Orlando - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hogs Face Another Road Test in Rosemont Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #64: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Commesso Day-To-Day After Hand Save, Weeks Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Host Bears in Season Series Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sandström Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Checkers for the Final Time in 7 p.m. Rematch - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers Beat Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Takes Series Opener from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Morning Skate Report: March 30, 2024
- Silver Knights Blanked by Admirals, 3-0, Drop Fourth of Season Series
- Henderson Fall Short in Shootout, 2-1, to Admirals
- "Just Like Riding a Bike": Ryan Dzingel Returns to AHL Hockey
- Henderson Silver Knights 2024-25 Full Season Memberships Are On-Sale