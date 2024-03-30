Morning Skate Report: March 30, 2024

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will continue their homestand with a contest against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The division-leading Firebirds head into this evening's game after a loss to the Calgary Wranglers, while the Silver Knights look to build momentum off of Friday's 4-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

CRACKS ON THE ATTACK

Forward Adam Cracknell took charge against the Bakersfield Condors in his first game on home ice since January 27. He tallied a goal and two assists to help secure a victory over the team's divisional rival as the Silver Knights continue to make a crucial playoff push.

"I think we just moved the puck quickly," he said after Friday's game. "A lot of our goals came off the rush, obviously...something that we've worked on recently. To get goals how we did, being hard on pucks and finally getting rewarded, it's big for a lot of guys and their confidence. It's something that we have to learn from and carry into the next 24 hours here.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Cameron Hughes stands second on the Firebirds in goals and points with 51 (22G, 29A) in 51 games played. He is additionally one game removed from a four-game point streak (5G, 1A), including a three-point game (2G, 1A) against the Texas Stars on March 20. In seven games against the Silver Knights this season, Hughes has tallied six points (3G, 3A).

Rookie forward Shane Wright has 11 points (2G, 9A) in the team's last 11 games and stands fourth on the team in points with 43 (20G, 23A) in 55 games. He has scored five points (3G, 2A) in six games against the Silver Knights this season.

Goaltender Chris Driedger has played in 32 games for the Firebirds, averaging 2.33 goals against with a .915 save percentage. He holds a 20-6-5 record with four shutouts, including one against Henderson on February 10. He is 2-1-0 against the Silver Knights this season.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is day-to-day

Gage Quinney is week-to-week

Carson Focht is week-to-week

Jakub Demek is day-to-day

Bear Hughes is day-to-day

Brandon Hickey is week-to-week

Mason Primeau is day-to-day

Tyler Benson is day-to-day

