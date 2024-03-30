Sandström Returns to Phantoms

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandström

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandström

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned goaltender Felix Sandström to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Parker Gahagen to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Sandström, 27, has played in 20 games with the Phantoms this season going 11-6-2, 3.23, .882. He has also appeared in five games with Philadelphia this year going 1-2-0, 3.87, .823.

The 6'2â³ goaltender from Stockholm, Sweden was a Round 3 selection of the Flyers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Sandström has played in 84 career games with the Phantoms beginning in the 2018-19 season going a combined 37-28-14, 2.96, ,899. He also has 30 career NHL games with the Flyers.

Gahagen, 30, has played in 18 games with the Phantoms this season going 7-8-3, 2.59, .914 while also appearing in 10 games with Reading where he is 7-3-0, 2.20, .905. The West Pointer out of Buffalo, NY has appeared in 30 career games in the AHL, mostly with Lehigh Valley, and now has career marks of 12-12-3, 2.87, .903 in the American League. Entering this season, Gahagen had played in just 12 scattered career games in the AHL with San Jose, Toronto, Colorado and Milwaukee before more than doubling that total via his 18 games with the Phantoms.

Gahagen has also played in 110 games in the ECHL with Newfoundland, Utah, Florida, Jacksonville and Reading going 65-29-5, 2.30, .923.

The Phantoms return to action on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. with a rivalry tilt at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Lehigh Valley's next home games are Friday, April 5 against the Providence Bruins on Berks $1 Hot Dog Night and Saturday, April 6 against the Cleveland Monsters on Star Wars Night.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 30 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Tuesday, April 2 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Friday, April 5 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins - Berks $1 Hot Dog Night

Saturday, April 6 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters - Star Wars Night Sunday, April 7 (3:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Images from this story

American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2024

