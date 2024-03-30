Griffins Rally Late to Pick up Point in Overtime Loss to Milwaukee
March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Amadeus Lombardi and Elmer Soderblom battle Milwaukee Admirals' Jake Livingstone
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)
MILWAUKEE -- Despite a last minute game-tying tally from Albert Johansson, the Grand Rapids Griffins failed to capitalize in the extra frame, as they fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 in overtime at Panther Arena on Saturday.
Sebastian Cossa pushed his record setting point streak to 17 games (11-0-6) with a .926 save percentage (25-of-27). The rookie netminder has not conceded a game in regulation since Jan. 12 against Rockford. Emmitt Finnie made his pro debut for the Griffins. Taro Hirose captured his 150th assist for Grand Rapids with a helper on Johansson's goal.
Over midway through the opening frame, Milwaukee put themselves ahead with a shot from the doorstep from Kevin Wall, which deflected off a sprawling Griffin defender's stick and through the legs of Cossa at 12:09.
In a scoreless second frame, Troy Grosenick denied Joel L'Esperance on a left-circle rip, as he snagged the shot with his glove to keep it a 1-0 game in favor of the Admirals with 10:13 remaining.
With Cossa out of his net and an extra attacker on the ice 18 minutes into the final period, a blue-line blast from Johansson zipped behind Grosenick and returned the game to a tie with 40 seconds remaining.
Following Johansson's tally, Grand Rapids and Milwaukee entered overtime. While in the crease, Marco Kasper's backhand attempt on the doorstep was turned aside by Grosenick's glove at 3:26. Late in the extra frame, Joakim Kemell ripped a laser from the left point that beat Cossa for a power-play goal and secured a 2-1 overtime win for the Admirals with 1:19 remaining in the stanza.
Notes
- Brogan Rafferty played in his 250th contest in the AHL.
- Curtis Hall participated in his 150th game as a pro.
- Matt Luff's point streak (4-5--9) ended at seven outings while Kasper's (1-4--5) was stopped at four.
- Finnie's pro debut came against the Admirals, as he became the 23rd player to make his Griffins debut the season after he was drafted. The 18-year-old was selected with the 201st overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 0 0 1 0 - 1
Milwaukee 1 0 0 1 - 2
1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Wall 4 (Weatherby, Wilsby), 12:09. Penalties-Kasper Gr (tripping), 0:29; L'Heureux Mil (tripping), 5:25; Parssinen Mil (boarding), 12:40; McKeown Mil (hooking), 18:02.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Svechkov Mil (hooking), 1:35; Shine Gr (tripping), 10:48.
3rd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Johansson 6 (Rafferty, Hirose), 19:20. Penalties-M. Del Gaizo Mil (double minor - high-sticking), 11:36.
OT Period-3, Milwaukee, Kemell 16 (M. Del Gaizo, Svechkov), 3:41 (PP). Penalties-Johansson Gr (hooking), 3:32.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 12-6-10-3-31. Milwaukee 10-10-5-2-27.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 6; Milwaukee 1 / 3.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 17-7-9 (27 shots-25 saves). Milwaukee, Grosenick 17-7-0 (31 shots-30 saves).
A-5,149
Three Stars
1. MIL Grosenick (W, 30 saves); 2. MIL Wall (goal); 3. GR Cossa (L, 25 saves)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 32-19-8-4 (76 pts.) / Wed., April 3 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.
Milwaukee: 42-20-1-0 (85 pts.) / Tue., April 2 at Rockford 7 p.m. CDT
