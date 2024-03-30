San Diego Takes Series Opener from Tucson

March 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners' Matthew Villalta versus San Diego Gulls' Nathan Gaucher

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners failed to score any gulls on Friday night as they fell 4-0 to the San Diego Goals and to 36-22-3-2 on the year from the Tucson Arena.

It was a tough one from start to finish for the Tucson Roadrunners, who were shutout for the first time at home this season on Friday night. San Diego scored at the 7:57 mark of the first period and again at the 18:10 mark of the first period. The second San Diego goal was a power-play goal following a too many men minor on the Roadrunners.

A power-play goal in the second for San Diego would be the only scoring in period two. The Roadrunners would have a power-play opportunity of their own but would come up empty. Netminder Matthew Villalta would make seven saves in the second frame and total 25 on the night. It was Villalta's 45th game played which ties the single-season franchise record for goalies.

With a 3-0 lead heading into the final frame, San Diego would add another to extend their lead to four. Things would get chippy in the final six minutes of play as matching roughing minors and a misconduct penalty would be handed out.

The Roadrunners look to bounce back on Saturday night at the Tucson Arena as the two teams will faceoff for game two of the series.

"We've got to look at some of the mistakes we had (tonight) and correct them for tomorrow. We really wanted the points from tonight, but we are excited to try and get them tomorrow," said Patrik Koch following Tucson's 4-0 loss to San Diego on Friday evening.

